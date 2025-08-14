14 Aug, 2025
14 Aug, 2025 @ 16:00
Animal abuse horror after cat is thrown out of car and repeatedly run over in Spain

by
A MAN who threw a cat out of his car and repeatedly run it over has been arrested in Torrevieja.

The Guardia Civil have charged him with animal abuse.

The incident happened in the village of La Tercia in the Murcia region, with the suspect repeatedly running his car over the feline.

OFFENDING CAR WITH DEAD CAT IN FRONT

Thanks to the cooperation of the public including an eye witness, the offender was identified and subsequently detained in Torrevieja.

Inquiries were made by the Guardia’s Nature Protection Service, Seprona.

No reason has been given for what led to the man’s violent actions.

In a second animal abuse probe in the Murcia region, the Guardia found three badly treated dogs at a San Pedro del Pinatar home, following a tip off from the Policia Local.

The animals were said to be living in deplorable conditions, suffering from prolonged malnutrition and resulting bone malformation.

ONE OF THE RESCUED DOGS

The dogs were removed and the owner faces animal cruelty charges after it was discovered that the pets lacked basic care and adequate food, as well as a lack of veterinary treatment.

