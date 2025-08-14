14 Aug, 2025
14 Aug, 2025 @ 16:43
BREAKING: Wildfire breaks out in Spain’s Mijas, prompting helicopter emergency response

A WILDFIRE has been declared in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, shortly before 16:00 on Thursday 14th August.

The blaze is affecting the La Cala Hills area, according to the regional wildfire service, Plan Infoca.

Two helicopters, one heavy and one light, have been deployed, along with a fire engine.

The response also includes two Brigadas de Refuerzo contra Incendios (Bricas), two groups of forest firefighters, two operations technicians, and one environmental officer.

Mijas is one of the municipalities in Malaga province historically most affected by wildfires.

More to follow. Please get in touch if you have any information about this development.

