BREAKING: Wildfire breaks out in Spain’s Mijas, prompting helicopter emergency response

A WILDFIRE has been declared in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, shortly before 16:00 on Thursday 14th August.

The blaze is affecting the La Cala Hills area, according to the regional wildfire service, Plan Infoca.

?DECLARADO #IFMijas (Málaga). Incendio ACTIVO.



? 1 pesado, 1 ligero

? 1 autobomba

??? 2 Bricas, 2 grupos de bomberos forestales, 2 técnicos de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente pic.twitter.com/UH9raor02W — EMA INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 14, 2025

Two helicopters, one heavy and one light, have been deployed, along with a fire engine.

The response also includes two Brigadas de Refuerzo contra Incendios (Bricas), two groups of forest firefighters, two operations technicians, and one environmental officer.

Mijas is one of the municipalities in Malaga province historically most affected by wildfires.

More to follow. Please get in touch if you have any information about this development.

