14 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Aug, 2025 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Two young American tourists sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Spain’s Valencia

by
Two young American tourists sexually assaulted within hours in Spain's Valencia

TWO female American tourists- one aged 17- have allegedly been sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Valencia.

One of the victims, 21, reported she had been raped by a German tourist, 19, who she met at a nightclub in the early hours of last Friday.

She filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional stating that she went back with the man to an apartment where five of his friends were staying.

READ MORE:

Hospitallafevalencia
LA FE HOSPITAL

They had consensual sex but several of his mates entered their bedroom and recorded their activities on their phones.

She told the 19-year-old to stop but he then covered her mouth as he continued to have sex in front of the group.

After she left the building, she told a friend and then went to the police and was examined at La Fe hospital.

The teenager was arrested and remanded into custody.

He said after they finished having sex and had dressed, only one of his friends came into their room to get some skin cream.

The German added that he and the woman even exchanged their social media details before she left.

It was through his social media profile that the German was identified and locate by police.

The woman has already flown back to the United States.

The second incident also happened last Friday where a 17-year-old American accused a car-ride company driver of sexual assault.

The man, 55, has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The girl was allegedly assaulted at 3am after she booked the car to take her to her hotel.

The driver is accused of fondling her breasts and was bailed after a court appearance.

He has no criminal record and told authorities that it was the teenager who started to touch him inappropriately while driving.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

BREAKING: Wildfire breaks out in Spain’s Mijas, prompting helicopter emergency response

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop