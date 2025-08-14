Two young American tourists sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Spain’s Valencia

TWO female American tourists- one aged 17- have allegedly been sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Valencia.

One of the victims, 21, reported she had been raped by a German tourist, 19, who she met at a nightclub in the early hours of last Friday.

She filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional stating that she went back with the man to an apartment where five of his friends were staying.

They had consensual sex but several of his mates entered their bedroom and recorded their activities on their phones.

She told the 19-year-old to stop but he then covered her mouth as he continued to have sex in front of the group.

After she left the building, she told a friend and then went to the police and was examined at La Fe hospital.

The teenager was arrested and remanded into custody.

He said after they finished having sex and had dressed, only one of his friends came into their room to get some skin cream.

The German added that he and the woman even exchanged their social media details before she left.

It was through his social media profile that the German was identified and locate by police.

The woman has already flown back to the United States.

The second incident also happened last Friday where a 17-year-old American accused a car-ride company driver of sexual assault.

The man, 55, has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The girl was allegedly assaulted at 3am after she booked the car to take her to her hotel.

The driver is accused of fondling her breasts and was bailed after a court appearance.

He has no criminal record and told authorities that it was the teenager who started to touch him inappropriately while driving.

