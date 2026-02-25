ALL eyes in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol were locked onto the boy – some mirthful, some scornful and some merely curious.

Wearing a white wolf mask and a tattered hoodie, the boy lowered into a crouch as onlookers formed a circle around him.

Then he stretched, dropped onto all fours, and took a few tentative steps as laughter rippled through the crowd.

The teenager was one of a small number of therians who met in cities across Spain last weekend.

READ MORE: Hiker, 72, is bitten by snake and goes into anaphylactic shock – helicopter airlifts him to hospital in Spain

A young man wearing a cat mask participates in a therians gathering in the centre of Madrid. (Credit Image: © David Canales/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

The meet-ups drew thousands of curious bystanders eager to watch – but in reality hijack – the strange event, which was intended for a new subset of masked teens.

In the end, their own turnout was meagre; a handful of therians in Madrid, even fewer in Segovia and Salamanca – and none in Barcelona.

But that did not dissuade thousands of spectators from showing up at the Catalan capital’s famous Arc de Triomf. It was a dangerous mix of loitering youths who had to be moved on by local police before trouble broke out.

For those who had anticipated a spectacle – or the chance to jeer at young animal cosplayers – the scenes were largely a let-down. In reality, there was never much substance to begin with.

Therians are people who identify with animals. In the words of Fin, a 17-year-old Barcelona native interviewed by EFE last week, they describe feeling a spiritual connection with the animal of their choice – whether a wolf, an owl, or a Belgian Malinois.

READ MORE: Man convicted of animal cruelty after cameras caught him spraying acid at neighbour’s barking dog in Spain

A young woman wearing a cat mask imitates a feline during a Therians gathering in the center of Madrid.(Credit Image: © David Canales/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

In practice, this often means wearing animal masks and props while mimicking animal mannerisms: walking on all fours, baring masked ‘maws,’ or howling for effect.

Yet, they do not literally consider themselves anything other than human, Fin said – and certainly, they are far fewer in number than recent viral trends on social media might suggest.

Algorithms on TikTok and Instagram have helped push the phenomenon into the spotlight. The logic is simple: the more clicks and reactions a post receives, the more frequently it appears in users’ feeds.

READ MORE: 36 Hours in Avila: Discover Spain’s medieval walled masterpiece on the plains of Castilla y Leon

A gathering for therians was organised through social media at Puerta del Sol in Madrid – but instead hundreds of incredulous onlookers showed up. (Credit Image: © David Canales/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

Early this month, short videos of masked youths began spreading rapidly across Spanish social networks.

Clips filmed in parks, plazas and shopping centres amassed huge view counts, often paired with captions suggesting that ‘therians are everywhere.’

The same fragments of footage were reposted repeatedly, creating the impression of a fast-growing craze.

Offline, however, the picture looked very different. Widely publicised gatherings in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities revealed only small numbers of masked participants, typically surrounded by far larger crowds of spectators.

READ MORE: Locals at war with upmarket polo club and its aristocratic owner for ‘plundering water’ and ‘driving his Mini Cooper at horse riders’ on Spain’s Costa de la Luz

? La quedada viral 'therian' deriva en un aplec de milers de curiosos a l'Arc de Triomf de Barcelona



El fenomen de xarxes aconsegueix captar l'atenció i mobilitzar milers d'adolescents per un esdeveniment on no ha passat res



? https://t.co/z4WOaytvCu pic.twitter.com/39UuBqE3id — ElNacional.cat (@elnacionalcat) February 21, 2026

What seemed online like a mass phenomenon translated in reality into a handful of curious teens and many more people filming them.

As attention grew, so did misinformation. Among the most widely shared claims was the false suggestion that the Spanish government was considering a monthly €426 subsidy for people identifying as therians – a hoax that spread hand in hand with AI-generated videos of therians attacking innocent bystanders.

Predictably, the episode soon took on a political tone. Certain commentators and accounts seized on the viral clips as supposed evidence of social decline, folding therians into broader culture-war narratives.

The tiny, loosely defined subculture became an easy punchline and a convenient symbol in debates that had little to do with the individuals themselves.

READ MORE: The man who tried to make himself dictator of Spain now lives in quiet retirement on the Costa del Sol

Therians are people who identify, on a psychological or spiritual level, with a non-human animal. (Credit Image: © David Canales/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

The experiences of young people caught up in the storm reflect this shift. Gabriela, a 15-year-old behind a fox mask in Madrid, said she came to Puerta del Sol hoping to meet others like her.

Instead, she found herself overwhelmed by mockery from an unwelcome crowd intruding upon what was meant to be ‘her first gathering with people like me.’

Onlookers shouted at her to jump against her will, surrounding her in a circle while recording her on their phones.

Most of the crowd were influencers trying to create viral content and hundreds of teenagers who had come just to watch and mock the event.

READ MORE: Anger boils over as Spain’s 2030 World Cup co-hosts accused of ‘preparing massacre of three million stray dogs’ before tournament starts

Therians is a social and cultural phenomenon that does not involve a physical transformation or the belief of possessing a different body, but rather an internal experience of identity. (Credit Image: © David Canales/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

By the time the weekend meet-ups took place, expectations had been inflated far beyond reality.

Crowds gathered, phones raised, anticipating scenes that never truly materialised. The mismatch was stark: a viral sensation built largely on repetition, speculation and algorithmic amplification.

In the end, the therian ‘boom’ in Spain revealed less about a surge of animal-identifying youths than about the mechanics of online attention.

A scattering of videos became a national talking point; and, almost as quickly as it emerged, the spectacle began to fade.

Click here to read more Madrid News from The Olive Press.