Hiker, 72, is bitten by snake and goes into anaphylactic shock – helicopter airlifts him to hospital in Spain

A 72-YEAR-OLD hiker in Cantabria was taken to Santander’s Valdecilla Hospital after being bitten on both hands by a snake and going into anaphylactic shock.

The man was with a group of friends from Bizkaia and were taking a route in the Mount Colorao area on Monday when they decided to sit down for a rest.

The victim then suffered a snake bite on a hand and when he tried to remove it, the snake plunged its fangs into his other hand.

The hiker’s companions managed to kill the reptile so that it could be identified and so that the appropriate venom could be given to their friend.

Cantabria emergency services were contacted just before 12pm and a helicopter team despatched to the area.

Two rescuers and a doctor attended the man who had gone into anaphylactic shock.

They put him onto a stretcher and transferred him onto helicopter which took him to Seve Ballesteros Airport.

His serious condition was stabilised and a waiting ambulance took him to Valdecilla Hospital for further treatment.

