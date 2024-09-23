23 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Sep, 2024 @ 14:33
·
1 min read

Hiker, 19, is airlifted to hospital in Spain after being bitten by a snake

by
Invasive SNAKES are on the rise in Spain's Mallorca, experts warn, after 1.6 metre serpent is discovered
Image by Marc Pascual from Pixabay

A 19-YEAR-OLD hiker has been airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a snake in the Ibon de Escalar, a popular walking spot in the Pyrenees. 

The Guardia Civil’s air unit in Huesca, Aragon, were called to the scene near the French border after an emergency call was made regarding the welfare of a young male after he was bitten by a viper.

The unnamed man, from Barcelona, was airlifted to San Jorge hospital in Huesca, where he received emergency medical attention.

Simultaneously, eight hikers in the Barranco de Mascun area were airlifted to safety after their route was cut by flooding from the nearby River Mascun.

The group consisted of five women and three men from Pamplona.

Spain is home to three species of poisonous snake: the snub-nosed viper (Vipera latastei), Seoane’s viper (Vipera seoanei) and the asp viper (Vipera aspis).

However, these deadly serpents only account for one or two deaths every year, with more people dying in Spain annually from wasp stings and dog bites. 

There are 11 other non-venomous species of snake found in Spain. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: Meet the British expat walking the length of Spain from north to south

Next Story

Warning over coffee products sold in Spain that contain banned substances – including erectile dysfunction medication

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Warning over coffee products sold in Spain that contain banned substances – including erectile dysfunction medication

THE SPANISH food watchdog has warned against consuming these coffee

These two cities in Spain are among Europe’s best destinations for an autumn getaway, according to Lonely Planet

RESPECTED travel magazine Lonely Planet has picked these two Spanish