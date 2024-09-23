23 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Sep, 2024 @ 15:29
··
1 min read

Warning over coffee products sold in Spain that contain banned substances – including erectile dysfunction medication

by

THE SPANISH food watchdog has warned against consuming these coffee products containing banned substances. 

Five products will be removed from the market after the Spanish Food Safety Watchdog (AESAN) found traces of sibutramine, a popular appetite suppressant not included on the labels. 

Often marketed as ‘detox’ or ‘weight loss’ drinks, the withdrawn products include: Soraya Capsulas, HHS Kuka Cafe, Soraya Slim Coffee Cafe, Lipo Solucion and Te Detox.

Sibutramine is banned in the European Union due to its serious side effects including depression, seizures, heart palpitations and hypertension. 

Additionally, Te Detox contains sildenafil, also known as Viagra, which is banned for use in this type of product. 

The combination of sibutramine and sildenafil could lead to dangerous side effects such as cardiovascular and metabolic changes. 

AESAN has advised consumers not to consume the drinks and to get in touch with health authorities if they have. 

The Spanish Health Authorities (AEMPs) have coordinated the immediate withdrawal of all the affected products from shelves. 

They also reminded consumers to always check the origin of their food, especially supplements.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Invasive SNAKES are on the rise in Spain's Mallorca, experts warn, after 1.6 metre serpent is discovered
Previous Story

Hiker, 19, is airlifted to hospital in Spain after being bitten by a snake

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Invasive SNAKES are on the rise in Spain's Mallorca, experts warn, after 1.6 metre serpent is discovered

Hiker, 19, is airlifted to hospital in Spain after being bitten by a snake

A 19-YEAR-OLD hiker has been airlifted to hospital after being

These two cities in Spain are among Europe’s best destinations for an autumn getaway, according to Lonely Planet

RESPECTED travel magazine Lonely Planet has picked these two Spanish