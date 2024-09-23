Warning over coffee products sold in Spain that contain banned substances – including erectile dysfunction medication

THE SPANISH food watchdog has warned against consuming these coffee products containing banned substances.

Five products will be removed from the market after the Spanish Food Safety Watchdog (AESAN) found traces of sibutramine, a popular appetite suppressant not included on the labels.

Often marketed as ‘detox’ or ‘weight loss’ drinks, the withdrawn products include: Soraya Capsulas, HHS Kuka Cafe, Soraya Slim Coffee Cafe, Lipo Solucion and Te Detox.

Sibutramine is banned in the European Union due to its serious side effects including depression, seizures, heart palpitations and hypertension.

Additionally, Te Detox contains sildenafil, also known as Viagra, which is banned for use in this type of product.

The combination of sibutramine and sildenafil could lead to dangerous side effects such as cardiovascular and metabolic changes.

AESAN has advised consumers not to consume the drinks and to get in touch with health authorities if they have.

The Spanish Health Authorities (AEMPs) have coordinated the immediate withdrawal of all the affected products from shelves.

They also reminded consumers to always check the origin of their food, especially supplements.