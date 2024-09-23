These €20,000 prefabricated homes are taking Spain by storm

BUYERS in Spain are snapping up prefabricated homes for just €20,000 in a new trend.

In recent years, prefabricated houses have experienced a significant surge in popularity, with more people opting for these modular homes to establish roots in Spain.

The trend shows no signs of slowing down, with market experts predicting a 20% growth in prefabricated home construction by 2024.

These residences, often referred to as modular houses, can be found at prices starting from around €20,000, though additional costs are inevitable.

The boom of prefabricated housing in Spain is a testament to the global wave of modular constructions.

By 2030, it is anticipated that 40% of homes in Spain will be prefabricated.

Millions worldwide have already embraced this movement, drawn by the numerous advantages it offers over traditional housing.

One of the key reasons for the rise of modular homes is the significant reduction in construction time.

A prefabricated house is built in a factory and later transported to its final site, cutting down on the time required to build a home from scratch.

Additionally, the cost of constructing a modular home is notably lower than that of a traditional house.

Buyers are also attracted by the flexibility and customisation options these homes offer, as well as their superior energy efficiency.

The quality of prefabricated homes has improved significantly, with manufacturers now using high-quality materials to avoid common construction problems.

With homes available for just over €20,000, modular constructions provide an appealing alternative to the skyrocketing costs of building a traditional home or purchasing a second-hand villa or flat.

La Fabrica de Casas, a leading website specialising in prefabricated homes, offers a range of options suitable for all types of buyers.

Their offerings include a 50-square-metre house with two bedrooms and one bathroom starting at €20,000, and larger 120-square-metre homes priced around €80,000.

“Concrete modular homes stand out for their speed and efficiency in construction. Versatile in design and functionality, they adapt to the changing needs of homeowners.

They are sustainable, with less waste and greater energy efficiency. They offer a modern and adaptable home in a short time,” according to the company’s website.

Although prospective buyers should keep in mind that they will also need to purchase a plot of land, cover transport fees, and take care of additional costs, the benefits still seem to outweigh the costs.

Prefabricated houses are proving to be a cost-effective and efficient way to own a home, marking a major shift in the housing market.

As more people recognise the advantages, the trend is expected to continue growing.