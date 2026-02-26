RACING fans in Gibraltar will get a rare chance to hear from one of jump racing’s biggest names next week as Richard Johnson heads to the Rock for a special Cheltenham Festival preview evening.

Johnson, the two-time Gold Cup-winning jockey, will be joined by Sky Sports Racing presenter Hayley Moore at the Ivy Sports Bar & American Grill in Ocean Village on March 5, just days before the 2026 Cheltenham Festival is set to begin on March 10.

The event promises an inside look at major races, offering insight into one of the biggest meetings in the National Hunt calendar.

Johnson is one of the most respected jump jockeys of his generation, having experienced an impressive career in the saddle and won the Cheltenham Gold Cup twice.

He is expected to give his behind-the-scenes take on being crowned Champion Jockey several times, as well as offering his thoughts on this year’s key runners.

Moore is also a familiar face to racing fans. Based on her presenting work, she will provide expert analysis on the upcoming four-day meeting.

The evening will be hosted by racing presenter Kitty Waddell, who will lead a discussion followed by a live Q&A session.

The programme runs from 7pm to 10pm. Guests will also have the chance to network over food and drinks, with prizes up for grabs throughout the night.

Press Box PR is organising the preview, which is a UK-based agency that works across the sports and gaming sectors.

Their aim is to bring together industry professionals and racing enthusiasts in Gibraltar ahead of one of the sport’s most anticipated weeks.

The Cheltenham Festival annually draws the best horses, trainers and jockeys from Britain and Ireland, with millions expected to tune in and bet on the action.

Industry professionals who wish to attend the Gibraltar preview are asked to RSVP by March 2. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

