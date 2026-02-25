KING Harald V of Norway was hospitalised in Tenerife while enjoying a winter holiday with his wife, Queen Sonja.

Yesterday evening King Harald was admitted to Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur and treated for an infection and dehydration.

The Norwegian palace said the King’s condition is ‘good, under the circumstances,’ and confirmed that his personal physician will travel to Tenerife to assist with his care.

Norway’s Prime Minister has passed on his well wishes. On a Norwegian news channel he said: “I wish our King a speedy recovery.”

King Harald is Europe’s oldest serving monarch, celebrating his 89th birthday in Tenerife on Saturday 21 February.

He has been Norway’s head of state since 1991.

It is not the first time King Harald has experienced health challenges while travelling abroad.

During a visit to Malaysia in 2024, he was hospitalised with an infection and fitted with a temporary pacemaker.

The Norwegian palace is expected to provide an update later today on the King’s condition after he has been assessed by his personal doctor.

