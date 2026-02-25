Three minors arrested for horrifying sex attack on 13-year-old in Valencia shopping centre – and sharing a video of it with their school friends

THREE boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Valencia.

The incident happened on February 10 inside the toilets of a city shopping centre.

The victim’s family went to the Policia Nacional and the youths were arrested on Monday.

A fourth boy was allegedly involved but since he is aged 13, he could not be detained as he was below the 14-year-old starting point for criminal responsibility.

The three detained minors have been charged with sexual assault and also crimes against privacy and disclosing secrets, as the attacks were recorded on their phones.

The images were then shown to classmates at their school.

The boys have been bailed but ordered not to have any contact with the girl and a 50-metre distancing order has been imposed.

The Las Provincias newspaper reports that one of the teenagers told authorities that he had consensual sex.

He admitted to having sex with the girl in two bathrooms at the shopping centre as well as at school.

The two others said they went into a bathroom but did not assault her.

According to the victim, after entering one of the bathrooms, the door was locked and the boys and began to forcibly remove her clothes.

“I don’t want anything with you,” Las Provincias reported her saying to the two friends of the boy with whom she had agreed to have consensual sex.

Teachers at her school found out what happened four days later when videos of the assault were being passed round.

They spoke to the girl and her parents filed a complaint with the police and she went for an examination at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital.

