THE Policia Nacional are investigating an outdoor sex assault on a 16-year-old girl committed by three minors in Petrer last Friday.

The teenager was attacked at around 9.30pm in an area known as the Pinada de Vilaplana close to a petanque club.

The youngster was on her own and cornered by the three boys who took her by force to a more isolated area where they assaulted her.

She managed to escape and went to a health centre before being transferred to Elda hospital to get treated for her injuries.

The Policia Nacional said the facts are being investigated and will not say anything more until ‘the necessary inquiries are completed’.

The Informacion newspaper has reported that officers have already identified the suspects and that arrests are ‘imminent’.

Petrer mayor, Irene Navarro, said: “I pass on our solidarity and support for the victim and her family.”

The local council is hosting a gathering at Campet park this Monday at 7.00pm to protest about what happened.

It’s the latest in a series of outdoor sex attacks on underage girls in the Valencia region.

Last Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl was raped in the toilets of an Alicante supermarket before being violated outdoors with a knife pointed at her.

Her assailant, 22, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

On March 13, a 16-year-old victim was raped in a Valencia supermarket car park with witnesses chasing away the aggressor, who was arrested a few days later.

