Malaga’s long-awaited metro has finally reached the city centre after 17 years of promises and drilling.

Coming in at €760 million, double the original budget, the metro extension will see two new stations opening today to the public at 9pm.

New stations Guadalmedina and Atarazanas, next to El Corte Inglés and in the Alameda Principal respectively, will be officially inaugurated at 5pm by Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta, and Raquel Sánchez, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

This means that now both metro lines, blue (L2) and red (L1), now reach into the historical centre of the city.

One of the biggest hold ups the project suffered was the discovery of important archaeological remains along the entire length of Avenida de Andalucía, from El Corte Inglés to the edge of the river.

However, engineers came up with a novel solution; rescuing the most important remains and creating an exhibition area inside the metro.

The reopening of the road in front of El Corte Inglés, which has been closed off for almost a decade, has also been celebrated as a hallowed achievement.

The developments will be celebrated by residents of Malaga city, who enjoy good public transport. Meanwhile, residents of the Costa del Sol still languish without a public transport system fit for purpose.

