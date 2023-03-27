A FRENCH woman was arrested on Friday in the Madrid city of Alcobendas after she brandished a revolver during a children’s football game.

The incident took place at 7.15pm, when spectators watching the six-year-olds play noticed the 61-year-old waving the weapon, according to news agency Europa Press.

Members of the public, including two off-duty National Police officers, managed to immobilise the woman until the police arrived.

When she was arrested, the police found that she was carrying two weapons, which were loaded with live ammunition.

She was also carrying four flares and a bottle of pepper spray, and was disguised with a wig and sunglasses.

The suspect was taken to a Madrid hospital, where she was due to be evaluated by the psychiatric unit.

