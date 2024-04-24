24 Apr, 2024 @ 17:54
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Apr, 2024 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

Nazi symbol is spray-painted on bust of British merchant in Alicante: Archibald Dickinson saved Republican families at the end of Spain’s Civil War

by
Nazi symbol is spray-painted on bust of British merchant in Alicante: Archibald Dickinson saved Republican families at the end of Spain’s Civil War

AN ALICANTE bust of a Welsh hero who saved 2,638 people fleeing General Franco’s forces at the end of the Civil War in 1939, has been smeared with fascist graffiti.

Archibald Dickson, was captain of the SS Stanbrook and took on board the passengers at Alicante in March 1939.

The plinth recalling the historic rescue has been daubed in black paint and accompanied by a Nazi swastika.

CAPTAIN DICKSON

It’s not the first occasion that Captain Dickson’s bust has been vandalised since it was unveiled in Alicante’s port area in 2014- the 75th anniversary of the rescue.

The plaque was torn off in 2017, just one day after Alicante council approved the twinning with Cardiff- Captain Dickson’s home city.

Two years later, fascist graffiti was painted underneath the bust.

Archibald Dickson defied orders and instead of picking up the scheduled cargo of tobacco, oranges, and saffron, he took the passengers on what ended up being a dangerous journey to the port of Oran in Algeria.

SHIP PACKED WITH REFUGEES

The SS Stanbrook dodged the German air force that bombed Alicante, and avoided the Francoist ship Canarias, which tried to sink it.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Airbnb
Previous Story

OPINION: Airbnb might be viewed as a menace in Spain – but if I owned a property it’s the first place I would list it!

Ayuso President Of The Community Of Madrid Speaks About Accusations Of The Pp
Next Story

Madrid president Isabel Ayuso is in hot water after her partner admits to tax fraud and offers to pay €520,000 in fines

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Urgent appeal for two missing expat teens who disappeared in Spain 10 days ago: Latest sighting places them in Benidorm

AUTHORITIES are looking for two expat teens who disappeared in
This is how the Elche stadium in Spain's Costa Blanca will look like after €40million makeover

This is how the Elche stadium in Spain’s Costa Blanca will look like after €40million makeover

ELCHE CF has announced plans for a €40 million revamp