26 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Feb, 2026 @ 16:05
···
1 min read

BREAKING: 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Tenerife just days after 6,000 mini-tremors underneath Mount Teide sparked eruption fears

by

HOLIDAYMAKERS and locals across the Canary Islands were unexpectedly shaken earlier today after a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck between the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

The quake hit at 12.26pm local time on Thursday afternoon before a 2.0 magnitude aftershock rumbled just ten minutes later.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and was felt across Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

The latest shock comes just days after the president of Tenerife reassured residents that the island is ‘more prepared than ever’ to deal with volcanic activity after a seismic storm underneath Mount Teide triggered fears of an impending eruption.

READ MORE: Tenerife president insists island is ‘more prepared than ever’ for possible Mount Teide eruption after 6,000 earthquakes registered in just three weeks

More than 6,000 mini earthquakes have been recorded in and around the volcano in just three weeks, marking one of the island’s most active seismic periods in years.

According to seismologists, however, the latest tremor is unrelated to recent activity near Teide, Spain’s tallest mountain with a peak of 3,715 metres.

This afternoon’s quake originated in an area of high seismic activity near the Enmedio volcano, an underwater opening located around 500 metres below sea level.

The area normally experiences between 400 and 500 earthquakes per year at depths of up to 40 kilometres.

Of these, between five and seven every year exceed a magnitude of 2.5.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben is an award-winning journalist who joined the Olive Press in January 2024 and is currently Deputy Digital Editor. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He has reported from Marbella, Barcelona and London, where he is currently studying an MA in International Journalism. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Affordable homes scandal erupts in Alicante as wealthy son of local politician snaps up flat meant for struggling families

Previous Story

Affordable homes scandal erupts in Alicante as wealthy son of local politician snaps up flat meant for struggling families

Latest from Canary Islands

Related Articles

Go toTop