Woman sets fire to boyfriend in Spain after dousing him in fuel while he was sleeping

A 49-YEAR-OLD man is fighting for his life in the Burns Unit of Valencia’s La Fe Hospital after his partner doused him in lighter fuel and set fire to him.

His girlfriend, 49, named as Gema, has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for attempted murder.

Authorities described the victim’s condition as ‘very serious’.

READ MORE:

VICTIM’S MOTORBIKE SHOP

The Las Provincias newspaper said the attack happened at around 3.30am in Chiva.

The man, Eduardo, runs a motorcycle repair shop on Calle Rubio de Chiva with the family home being above it.

He was asleep as his partner sprayed him with flammable liquid used to light the stove and then set him ablaze.

Gema’s daughter, 16, was inside the home when the brutal attack took place.

Eduardo went to one of the property’s windows and screamed for help- waking up neighbours.

The first response came from the Chiva Policia Local who took him to a health centre before he was transferred to La Fe Hospital.

LA FE HOSPITAL

He told officers that his partner had set him on fire.

Gema confessed to the Guardia Civil and claimed to have suffered continual mistreatment by her partner but no complaints had ever been filed.

Las Provincias reported that abuse allegations came as a surprise to neighbours and family members as they were unaware of any violence involving the victim.

They also suggested that Gema suffered from mood swings.

The couple met a decade ago at a motorcycle rally, after which Gema started dating Eduardo.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.