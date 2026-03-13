13 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Mar, 2026 @ 11:54
···
1 min read

Woman sets fire to boyfriend in Spain after dousing him in fuel while he was sleeping

by
Woman sets fire to boyfriend in Spain after dousing him in fuel while he was sleeping

A 49-YEAR-OLD man is fighting for his life in the Burns Unit of Valencia’s La Fe Hospital after his partner doused him in lighter fuel and set fire to him.

His girlfriend, 49, named as Gema, has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for attempted murder.

Authorities described the victim’s condition as ‘very serious’.

READ MORE:

VICTIM’S MOTORBIKE SHOP

The Las Provincias newspaper said the attack happened at around 3.30am in Chiva.

The man, Eduardo, runs a motorcycle repair shop on Calle Rubio de Chiva with the family home being above it.

He was asleep as his partner sprayed him with flammable liquid used to light the stove and then set him ablaze.

Gema’s daughter, 16, was inside the home when the brutal attack took place.

Eduardo went to one of the property’s windows and screamed for help- waking up neighbours.

The first response came from the Chiva Policia Local who took him to a health centre before he was transferred to La Fe Hospital.

LA FE HOSPITAL

He told officers that his partner had set him on fire.

Gema confessed to the Guardia Civil and claimed to have suffered continual mistreatment by her partner but no complaints had ever been filed.

Las Provincias reported that abuse allegations came as a surprise to neighbours and family members as they were unaware of any violence involving the victim.

They also suggested that Gema suffered from mood swings.

The couple met a decade ago at a motorcycle rally, after which Gema started dating Eduardo.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Relief for wallets as Spain’s inflation rate stays low in February – but March jump looms amid Iran war energy price spike

Previous Story

Relief for wallets as Spain’s inflation rate stays low in February – but March jump looms amid Iran war energy price spike

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop