‘Escape room’ horror in Spain: Woman was ‘tied up, doused in petrol and set alight’ in macabre game gone wrong

THREE defendants face a two-year prison sentence after a woman was seriously burned after being sprayed with gasoline in a sadistic game.

The events date back to June 27 2022, when the victim went to a house in Cajar, called ‘Villa Amparo’, to participate in a ‘hardcore escape room’ with other people.

Before going to the event they were told to wear old clothes because they could get stained.

Upon arrival, participants were notified about the rules of the game, but not about the risks that were associated with it.

The events took place in Cajar, a village in the province of Granada

The rules were simple: move forward while solving clues, but don’t touch objects that were ‘not indicated’.

There were two ‘actors’ also playing the game, they are two of those facing trial.

They put the victim in shackles and was ordered to stand on top of a chair with a rope tied around her neck.

Then, the individuals doused the victim in a liquid, which ‘smelled an awful lot like gasoline’.

The victim warned of the smell, but she didn’t get a response.

Subsequently, one of the suspects lit a lighter and the victim’s shirt was set ablaze.

The suspects left the room and the victim was ‘left to her fate’, when suddenly someone stepped in with a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

The victim’s private insurer, has asked for three years in prison and a financial compensation of €1.9 million for the injuries she sustained.

The trial is set to take place on October 29.