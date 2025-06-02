2 Jun, 2025
2 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool – € 425,000

by
Stunning detached villa with pool, solarium & garage on peaceful urbanisation close to Ciudad Quesada Welcome to this exceptional 3-bedroom detached villa located in the highly desirable Lo Crispin urbanization in Algorfa. This beautifully presented home offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and outdoor living, ideal for families, retirees or those seeking a stylish holiday home on the Costa Blanca. Set on a generous plot, the property boasts a private swimming pool, manicured low-maintenance gardens and multiple outdoor seating areas perfect for relaxing or entertaining under the… See full property details

Villa

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 425,000

