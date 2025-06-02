2 Jun, 2025
2 Jun, 2025 @ 13:19
Sala Golf celebrates raising €25,000 for local charities at La Sala Puerto Banus

by

SALA Golf wrapped up an incredible year of fundraising  which has collected €25,000 for local charities at a lively event held at La Sala Puerto Banus.

The day kicked off with a friendly but competitive round of golf at the beautiful San Roque Club, where players enjoyed perfect weather and good company.

After the game, guests gathered at La Sala for an afternoon of chatting, enjoying drinks and snacks, and taking part in a charity auction. The mood was warm and celebratory as everyone reflected on the difference their efforts had made over the past year.

The money raised through the year was split between four local charities close to the hearts of the community: AVOI Children’s Hospital, which supports hospitalised children; Debra, the Butterfly Children Charity, helping families dealing with the rare skin condition EB; Betania, which offers food, shelter, and support for the homeless; and Cudeca Cancer Care, providing specialist palliative care across Málaga.

Each charity received generous donations – €5,000 each for AVOI, Debra, and Betania, with Cudeca receiving €10,000.

Highlights of the afternoon included speeches full of gratitude, a spirited charity auction, and the awarding of prizes such as a green fee voucher for two at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, a spa day at Elba Estepona Gran Hotel, and tickets to the Picasso Museum and Pompidou Centre.

Laura Rios Grissel from Cudeca Cancer Care said: “We are deeply grateful for La Sala’s support and the generosity of everyone involved in this event

These funds will directly help us provide compassionate care to those facing the most difficult moments in their lives. Every euro makes a difference, and this community has truly made an impact.”

With plans already underway for next year’s events, Sala Golf is determined to keep making a positive impact through local giving.

For more details, contact Dan Judd at dan@lasalalifestyle.com or visit www.salagroupgolf.com.

