Woman arrested for deliberately drowning dog at canine beach on Costa Blanca

A WOMAN has been arrested for deliberately drowning her dog at an Alicante canine beach.

The owner- a French national- was seen repeatedly submerging her pet in the water.

The abuse happened at Playa de Agua Amarga which has had a 250-metre long dog beach since 2016.

ABUSED DOG AT SAN VICENTE VET CLINIC(PACMA image)

Several people moved in on the owner as she then dragged the animal out of the sea via its leash.

The eye-witnesses said the pet was unconscious due to the large amount of water it had ingested.

The dog was taken to a vet in San Vicente del Raspeig but died shortly afterwards due to its condition.

The San Vicente Policia Local went to the clinic on Friday and arrested the woman who faces an animal abuse charge.

Formal complaints have been filed by a witness and the Asoka animal protection group.

The national president of the animal rights association, Pacma, Javier Luna, said: “This highlights the need to toughen up penalties for animal abuse.”

“The current law is not a strong-enough deterrent not does it give proper protection to animals against this type of atrocity.”