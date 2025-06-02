The longest ‘greenway’ tunnel in Europe is hidden away in this corner of Spain 

In the rocky landscapes of northern Spain lies a hidden gem for cycling and hiking enthusiasts: the Uitzi Tunnel.
Stretching an impressive 2,680 metres, it holds the title of the longest greenway tunnel in Europe.
The tunnel is part of the Plazaola Greenway, a scenic route that traces the path of a former railway line connecting Donostia-San Sebastian and Pamplona.
Originally constructed in the early 20th century to facilitate the transport of minerals and passengers, the railway was abandoned in 1958.
However, thanks to a €1.3 million investment, the tunnel was revitalised and officially reopened in March 2011.
Today, it features a network of lights ensuring safety for all who travel through it .
The Plazaola Greenway itself spans approximately 54 kilometres, weaving through the picturesque regions of Navarra and Gipuzkoa.
Along the route, hikers will encounter 41 tunnels, traverse lush forests, cross ancient viaducts, and pass by traditional Basque farmhouses.
While the trail is well-maintained, it’s advisable to carry a flashlight, as some shorter tunnels lack illumination.
For those seeking a blend of history, nature, and adventure, the Uitzi Tunnel and the Plazaola Greenway offer an amazing experience.
For more information on planning your visit, check out the Plazaola Greenway website.