Brits are coming to Spain in ever increasing numbers as April smashes tourism records

THE number of foreign tourists visiting Spain continued to soar in April with a record 8.6 million arrivals- up 10.1% compared to the previous April.

It also means a historic high for the Easter holiday period with once again British tourists being the dominant group.

The National Institute of Statistics said on Monday that over the first four months of 2025, Spain welcomed 25.6 million people, a 7.1% increase over a year ago.

BARCELONA TOURISTS

Based on the current numbers, Spain will break the 100 million barrier for the first time this year.

April saw tourists spent €10.8 billion up by 14.2% on the same month last year with expenditure over the first months totalling €34.3 billion- a 9.3 % increase.

Tourists also arrived from farther afield and stayed longer with the average holiday lasting for between four and seven nights- around 13% more overnights than last year.

Over the first four months of 2025, the United Kingdom was the dominant market with over 4.7 million travellers(up 6.7%) followed by France with 3.4 million(up 8.3%) and then Germany with over 3.3 million arrivals(up 4.8%).

The most visited region in April was Catalunya accounting for 20% of foreign tourists and a total of 1.7 million people.

That was followed by Andalucia (16% of the total) and the Balearic Islands (15.8%).