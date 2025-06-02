2 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jun, 2025 @ 10:45
·
1 min read

Brits are coming to Spain in ever increasing numbers as April smashes tourism records

by
Tourist boom continues in Spain with record foreign visitors for Easter

THE number of foreign tourists visiting Spain continued to soar in April with a record 8.6 million arrivals- up 10.1% compared to the previous April.

It also means a historic high for the Easter holiday period with once again British tourists being the dominant group.

The National Institute of Statistics said on Monday that over the first four months of 2025, Spain welcomed 25.6 million people, a 7.1% increase over a year ago.

READ MORE:

BARCELONA TOURISTS

Based on the current numbers, Spain will break the 100 million barrier for the first time this year.

April saw tourists spent €10.8 billion up by 14.2% on the same month last year with expenditure over the first months totalling €34.3 billion- a 9.3 % increase.

Tourists also arrived from farther afield and stayed longer with the average holiday lasting for between four and seven nights- around 13% more overnights than last year.

Over the first four months of 2025, the United Kingdom was the dominant market with over 4.7 million travellers(up 6.7%) followed by France with 3.4 million(up 8.3%) and then Germany with over 3.3 million arrivals(up 4.8%).

The most visited region in April was Catalunya accounting for 20% of foreign tourists and a total of 1.7 million people.

That was followed by Andalucia (16% of the total) and the Balearic Islands (15.8%).

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pension error in Spain: Supreme Court rules some retirees could be owed €4,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop