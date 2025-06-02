British woman quizzed over ‘unprovoked’ drunken attack in Mallorca street

A BRITISH woman has been quizzed by Palma’s Policia Local after a drunken attack in a city street.

The 33-year-old has been accusing of punching a female twice in the face on Avenida Joan Miro at around 9pm last Tuesday.

Both the aggressor and victim- of undisclosed nationality- showed signs of being drunk, according to authorities.

The victim told police that she was with some friends and a woman she did not know at all, approached her in the middle of street and hit her twice.

The injured woman was taken to Son Espases Hospital to receive treatment.

The Brit denied having anything to do with the assault but still faces being charged with a crime of committing a minor injury.

She was not arrested but informed about the need to go to court once she is summonsed, if the victim files a formal complaint.

The police have not said whether the women involved in the incident were tourists or residents.