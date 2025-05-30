Uproar forces German estate agency to sheepishly scrap advert that ‘trivialised’ Mallorca’s housing crisis

A GERMAN real-estate agency in Mallorca has scrapped an advertising campaign that used the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV series to ‘trivialise’ the island’s housing crisis.

Kensington-International has apologised to anybody who felt offended.

It erected billboards with ‘Game of Homes’ written on them symbolising the tactical movements and land-grab battles between different factions in the TV show and books.

SOCIAL MEDIA CRITICISM

That went down badly with locals looking to buy or rent increasingly expensive properties.

They fumed it created the impression that buying a home on Mallorca is almost like a game-board akin to the fantasy land map of Westeros in ‘Game of Thrones’.

Specific complaints were made via social media about a hoarding in the Calvia municipality where there are many lucrative properties on the market for people with deep pockets.

A Kensington-International statement said: “We deeply regret that the message may have been offensive or insensitive in the current context of debate on access to housing.”

“In no way have we wanted to trivialise or belittle a complex reality that worries us and in which we have been working for years with the utmost respect for this land and its residents,” it continued.

“We reiterate our commitment to a real estate activity that is transparent, respectful and aligned with the values of Mallorcan society,” the statement concluded.