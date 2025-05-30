Two men arrested after ‘British woman, 19, is sexually attacked’ while partying in Marbella

TWO young men were arrested by the Policia Nacional after allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl in a villa in Marbella.

The events took place last weekend, when emergency services responded to a call of the victim’s friends, who found her unconscious and naked in the bathroom of the house.

The victim had gone out to a nightclub with her friends, all from the United Kingdom, when they met a group of boys, also British, who offered them to continue the party in the villa where they were staying.

The victim was brought to the hospital and issued a statement to the police about the suspect, leading to his arrest.

The young women agreed and went to the place where the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by two individuals when she was impaired due to alcohol consumption.

She was brought to the hospital, where she received care and issued a description of the suspect.

That same night, in a nightclub in the Marbella town, officers located a 27-year-old individual who fully corresponded to the physical description that the victim had given hours earlier, so he was also arrested.