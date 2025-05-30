Giant venomous snake curled up in toilet shocks homeowner in Spain

A SHOCKED homeowner found a large bastard snake peering up at him from his bathroom toilet.

The resident in Benejuzar(Alicante province) called for help shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

Bastard snakes can reach two metres in length and though they possess venom, any bite is not fatal with poison levels akin to those found in wasps.

The breed is common in the Vega Baja region and right across Spain’s Mediterranean shoreline.

Benejuzar’s Policia Local arrived at the property with officers having had some limited experience of dealing with snakes.

They also got assistance- over the telephone- of a specialist officer from Bigastro.

The bastard snake proved to be difficult to control after it was initially caught.

It freed itself and started slithering around the bathroom before it was recaptured without causing any injury to itself or the officers.

The snake was then taken away to an area suitable for its natural habitat well away from buildings and released.