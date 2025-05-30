Nearly 40 sailboats from Spain and Gibraltar will compete in a regatta to cross the Strait

A RECORD 40 boats will take part in the Straitchallenge 2025, which takes place this Saturday on May 31.

Almost 40 boats and more than 250 sailors from all over Andalusia, Ceuta and Gibraltar will set off from Algeciras to travel one of the most demanding nautical crossings in the world.

With a route of more than 40 nautical miles, the regatta links the cities of Algeciras and Ceuta, crossing places such as Getares and Tarifa, and sailing between the Atlantic, Alboran and Mediterranean seas.

The offshore regatta celebrates its 12th edition with one of the largest and most competitive fleets in its history.

40 sailing boats will take part in the regatta. (Photo: straitchallenge.com)

The start will take place on Saturday morning from the Saladillas in Algeciras, officially starting the regatta at 10.00am.

From there, the boats will head towards Tarifa, with an obligatory passage in front of the Torre de la Peña campsite, and then cross the Strait to Ceuta, with an expected arrival in the San Amaro area, between Punta Almina and the Mahersa marina in Ceuta, on the African continent.

Organised by the Saladillo Yacht Sports Club, the Gale Sailing Club of Ceuta and Fine Yachting, and sponsored by local companies and institutions, the Straitchallenge 2025 pays tribute to Joseba Eguidazu, promoter of the regatta who died in 2017.

The day will end with the trophy ceremony in Ceuta in a night ceremony, where the effort and talent of the fleet will be recognized, highlighting the best classified in the different categories.