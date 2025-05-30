2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Sant Agusti des Vedra with pool garage – € 560,000

This exclusive collection of new modern townhouses occupy a tranquil spot in the up-and-coming area of San Agustin just eight-minutes’ walk from the beach and close to some of the most prestigious destinations on Ibiza's western sunset coast. Each house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen and a living room extending outward to a walled garden terrace and upward via a spiral staircase to an impressive roof terrace for alfresco dining and enjoyment of the stunning sunset views. In addition to this, the private community incorporates underground parking with extra storage… See full property details

Townhouse

Sant Agusti des Vedra, Ibiza

2 beds 2 baths

€ 560,000