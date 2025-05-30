Swedish expat shocked to find crooks had stolen her Costa del Sol home with fake power of attorney

A PREGNANT expat fears losing her baby after she discovered fraudsters had stolen her dream home with fake legal certificates.

The Scandinavian environmental scientist is now questioning how conmen could somehow create a bogus power of attorney (POA) to acquire the apartment on the Costa del Sol.

The 32-year-old is now ‘terrified’ of leaving her Mijas apartment, after someone started to send threatening notes, ordering her out.

“There was no verification, no phone call, no warning. We were completely blindsided,” she told the Olive Press, last week. “How can the Spanish legal system allow this to happen?”

Alarmingly, a leading Malaga lawyer, Diego Echavarria said it was ‘not uncommon’. “It’s in fact the third example I’ve heard of in a year,” he said.

Asking not to be named for legal reasons, the Scandinavian buyer had moved to Spain in search of tranquility after buying the 80m2 property worth €320,000 in April last year.

But what was meant to be a peaceful haven in the sun has turned into a living nightmare. “It was my dream home with the most breathtaking sea view,” she said. “I used to sit on the terrace in the evening thinking, this is where I’ll grow old.”

Then, in September, everything changed when her house was broken into. She said the burglars stole golf clubs, branded perfumes, bags and keys to her car, and they installed two high security locks on her front door. She also believes they stole her identity documents, which were in easily accessible in named boxes in the apartment.

And then began a bizarre and terrifying journey, leading finally to Colombia – where, it emerged, a forged power of attorney certificate was created in her name.

The house sale was eventually completed back in Spain in December, by a notary in Seville. “Apparently, I gave someone the legal right to sell my home,” she continued.

“But I never actually signed anything. I’ve never even been to Colombia,” she said. “And yet, here I am, being told that my house belongs to a stranger.”

Sara only discovered the fraud when Spain’s property tax agency, the Catastro Hacienda, informed her the house was now registered under someone else’s name this month.

“I obviously thought it must be a mistake. But when I checked the registry, I felt like the ground had been pulled out from under me. My name is gone.” Even more disturbing was how easily the fraud went through.

Since hiring a lawyer to fight the fraudulent transfer, things have taken a darker turn. She has received handwritten, threatening notes from someone claiming to be the new ‘owner’ of the apartment.

They demanded she contact them via WhatsApp. “We’re being treated like criminals in our own home – like squatters,” she said.

“I’m scared to open the door and to even walk outside in case they are watching or stalking us. We don’t know who’s behind this or what they’re capable of. Every night, I sleep with one eye open.”

To make matters more complicated she is 23 weeks pregnant and was hospitalised this week with fears of a premature birth caused by the stress. She now believes she is battling to save both her baby and her home.

“Spain was supposed to be our safe haven. But it feels like a jungle, where the strong prey on the unsuspecting,” she said. “There’s a loophole in the system big enough for criminals to walk right through – with your home in their hands.”

Despite the ongoing legal battle which she’s certain she will win, she insists she will sell up and return home, once it’s over.

“I don’t feel safe here anymore. It doesn’t feel like home. It feels like betrayal.”

