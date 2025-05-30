30 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 May, 2025 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

Two women arrested in Madrid for running a ‘jihad academy that trained females in the ways of the Islamic State’

by
Two women arrested in Madrid for running a 'jihad academy that trained females in the ways of the Islamic State'

TWO women have been arrested in the Madrid area for allegedly running an online ‘jihad academy’ aimed at recruiting females.

The Policia Nacional detained the suspects on Monday in Alcorcon on charges of terrorist indoctrination.

One of the duo was freed on bail by a court the following day.

READ MORE:

Inquiries into their activities started last year after social media activity was discovered containing radical and violent content linked to the Daesh terror group.

The women- according to authorities- shared postings that actively sought to recruit and indoctrinate new members.

They are accused of creating a complex network of social engineering under the guise of religious training to indoctrinate other Muslim females.

The Policia Nacional said their platform operated as a ‘jihad academy’, focused on women.

Investigators discovered both detainees normalising messages and behaviour related to jihadist terrorism.

One of them pledged to ‘wage jihad’ and praised a violent attack committed against six women in the Barcelona metro last February.

Officers removed ‘abundant’ electronic material and documents from the house they shared.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Swedish expat shocked to find crooks had stolen her Costa del Sol home with fake power of attorney

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop