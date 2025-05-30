Two women arrested in Madrid for running a ‘jihad academy that trained females in the ways of the Islamic State’

TWO women have been arrested in the Madrid area for allegedly running an online ‘jihad academy’ aimed at recruiting females.

The Policia Nacional detained the suspects on Monday in Alcorcon on charges of terrorist indoctrination.

One of the duo was freed on bail by a court the following day.

READ MORE:

?Operación contra el terrorismo yihadista en #Madrid#Detenidas dos mujeres que habían creado una academia de la #yihad dirigida a mujeres



Habían creado una compleja red virtual donde se inoculaba la ideología pro yihadista del Estado Islámico hacia otras fieles musulmanas pic.twitter.com/J7Dn802X88 May 30, 2025

Inquiries into their activities started last year after social media activity was discovered containing radical and violent content linked to the Daesh terror group.

The women- according to authorities- shared postings that actively sought to recruit and indoctrinate new members.

They are accused of creating a complex network of social engineering under the guise of religious training to indoctrinate other Muslim females.

The Policia Nacional said their platform operated as a ‘jihad academy’, focused on women.



Investigators discovered both detainees normalising messages and behaviour related to jihadist terrorism.

One of them pledged to ‘wage jihad’ and praised a violent attack committed against six women in the Barcelona metro last February.



Officers removed ‘abundant’ electronic material and documents from the house they shared.