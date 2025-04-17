17 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Apr, 2025 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

‘Jihadist neutralised’: Moroccan national with ‘solid evidence of terrorist activity’ was studying explosives in Spain

by
Alleged jihadist who studied explosives with 'solid evidence of terrorist activity' is arrested and jailed in Spain

AN ALLEGED jihadist follower of terrorist groups including Daesh has been arrested in Murcia City.

The Guardia Civil said he had been active in his support since 2019 and his sister had been expelled the following year for activities ‘contrary to national security’.

The Moroccan national was detained on April 2 in the Infante district of Murcia.

READ MORE:

Alleged jihadist who studied explosives with 'solid evidence of terrorist activity' is arrested and jailed in Spain
SUSPECT DETAINED

Authorities said his activities had become more radicalised recently.

The investigation revealed internet searches and the storing of information about using explosive devices and firearms.

He also allegedly carried out searches for details about security and police forces.

A Guardia Civil statement said that given ‘solid evidence of terrorist activity, necessary measures were taken to neutralise the potential threat he could pose’.

The suspect was brought before a court and imprisoned.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Two brothers convicted of ‘crimes against public health’ freed in Spain’s Malaga: What’s behind the bizarre Semana Santa tradition?

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop