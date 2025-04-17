‘Jihadist neutralised’: Moroccan national with ‘solid evidence of terrorist activity’ was studying explosives in Spain

AN ALLEGED jihadist follower of terrorist groups including Daesh has been arrested in Murcia City.

The Guardia Civil said he had been active in his support since 2019 and his sister had been expelled the following year for activities ‘contrary to national security’.

The Moroccan national was detained on April 2 in the Infante district of Murcia.

Authorities said his activities had become more radicalised recently.

The investigation revealed internet searches and the storing of information about using explosive devices and firearms.

He also allegedly carried out searches for details about security and police forces.

A Guardia Civil statement said that given ‘solid evidence of terrorist activity, necessary measures were taken to neutralise the potential threat he could pose’.

The suspect was brought before a court and imprisoned.