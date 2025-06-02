Spain’s economic boom still struggles to attract top talent from around the world 

SPAIN struggles to attract educated foreign workers, with Spain only receiving 0.04% of all foreign workers that come into the European Union, despite the country being one of the best-performing economies.

There were 370 of those qualified professionals that arrived in Spain in 2023, far behind other major economies like France and Germany.

EU registers count more than 89.000 ‘Blue Cards’ permitted in just one year, with Germany being the top receiver, taking in almost eight out of ten workers in total.

Spain Struggles to attract skilled foreign workers

It stands out that it’s mostly emerging economies that take in the educated workers.

Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia all have granted more ‘Blue Cards’ individually than Spain.

The complications in attracting talent are precisely one of the main problems that companies in Spain have.

With a labour market that has more than 21 million members, but still has an unemployment rate of over 11%, many businesses are unable to fill positions in their internal structures.

One of the reasons why Spain receives a very small amount of ‘Blue Card’-workers, is because the minimum wage for them is €40.000, a figure that is 1.5 times greater than the national average in Spain.