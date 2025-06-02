British boy, 4, gets hand stuck in Mallorca hotel swimming pool suction pipe missing its safety grill

A BRITISH boy, 4, suffered a traumatic experience after his hand got stuck in the suction system of a Mallorca hotel swimming pool because there was no safety grill.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm on Sunday at the Hotel Zafiro in Can Picafort.

The boy had to endure a 30-minute rescue as the pool was emptied of water and tubing had to be sawn off by a fire crew.

The Cronica Balear news portal says lifeguards had complained that the protective grill covering the suction hole was missing but no action had been taken.

The Santa Margalida Policia Local and Guardia Civil have taken statements from them.

The boy’s hand was sucked into the hole by virtue of the suction system’s pressure.

His parents along with lifeguards tried to keep him calm as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

The pool had to be emptied of water before firefighters used tools to cut the ground around the tubing before deploying a radial saw to free him.

A protective helmet and ear plugs were given to the boy during the procedure.

Medics said he had suffered no serious injuries to his right hand.

His family have been staying at the hotel since last Tuesday.