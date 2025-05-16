British boy, 8, seriously injured after running into Mallorca hotel window

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD British boy was seriously injured when he ran into a hotel window in Mallorca on Thursday.

The youngster was with his parents when the accident happened at around noon at the Fergus Club Europa in Paguera.

The boy started running and crashed into a window which shattered, inflicted deep cuts on him.

MORE MALLORCA NEWS:

SON ESPASES HOSPITAL, PALMA

The family had only just arrived for their holiday and had settled into their ground floor room.

The boy saw a swimming pool out of the room and ran towards it- not realising there was a window.

Ambulance crew medics examined him and saw he had suffered severe injuries to his abdomen.

He was rushed to the Paediatric Emergency department of Son Espases Hospital in Palma where he underwent an operation.

The Calvia Policia Local examined the window and other facilities at the hotel to determine whether or not there were any irregularities like in regard to signs.

Hotel representatives told the Ultima Hora newspaper that they are ‘committed to the safety of guests’.

They added that ‘all their facilities follow regulations’, which has been ‘confirmed by a Policia Local report’.

They also passed on their support to the family of the injured boy.