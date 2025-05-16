Work set to begin on coastal footpath between Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola 

WORKS will begin shortly on the long-anticipated coastal pedestrian connection between Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola.

The bureaucratic process ended after three years, with all the permits being obtained and contracts being awarded to Sardalla Española S. A. and Herysan 2007 S.L. for a cost of €4.1 million.

Construction is expected to start around the middle of summer, however, the city councils have ensured that the beaches won’t be affected by the construction works.

The new path will run from the Plaza del Torreon de La Cala to the El Sheriff restaurant and on the other side from the El Faro restaurant to Fuengirola.

A section of the coastal path in Cala de Mijas. (Photo: Mijas)

Construction time will approximately last around six months.

The wooden foot-and-cyclepath will be three metres wide, and will act as the backbone of coastal cycling paths in the Costa del Sol.

The path is currently seven kilometres long in Cala de Mijas and its route allows you to see unique enclaves, watchtowers of cultural and historical interest, Mediterranean dunes and coastal sandy areas that are home to protected species of flora and fauna.