British boy, 5, saved from drowning at Mallorca hotel swimming pool

LIFEGUARDS saved the life of a 5-year-old British boy after he got into difficulties in a Mallorca hotel swimming pool.

The incident happened around noon on Friday at an unnamed Santa Ponsa hotel situated on Avenida Jaume I.

The youngster entered the pool and soon presented symptoms of drowning.

READ MORE:

PALMAPLANAS HOSPITAL

Prompt action from the lifeguards saved his life as they took him out of the water.

They then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the youngster, who regained consciousness.

Paramedics arrived with an ambulance and verified that he was out of danger.

The boy was then taken to the Quiron Palmaplanas Hospital for a full examination.

As is routine in such cases, a Guardia Civil investigation is expected to take place.