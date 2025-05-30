25-Year-Old Man critically injured by falling tree branch in Madrid

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after a tree branch fell on him on Thursday night in the Madrid neighbourhood of Carabanchel, according to a spokesperson for “Emergencies Madrid”.

The accident occurred around midnight in Plaza San Vicente de Paúl, in the southern district of the capital, near the Opañel metro station. Paramedics from Samur-Civil Protection responded to the scene and stabilised the victim, who was in serious condition.

The injured person was evacuated to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in a medical convoy escorted by Madrid Municipal Police officers, the same sources indicated.

Members of the Madrid City Council Fire Department were responsible for cutting up the fallen branch and levelling the affected tree, to prevent further collapse.

According to city officials, the tree had been inspected earlier this year and was deemed in good health, with maintenance performed in 2022 and 2024.

Despite the absence of strong winds at the time, experts suggest that extreme heat can weaken trees, potentially leading to sudden branch failures.

This incident occurred during an intense heatwave, with temperatures reaching 32.3°C on Thursday and expected to rise to 35°C on Friday.

In response to the heat, the city has temporarily closed major parks, including El Retiro, to ensure public safety.

This marks the first serious tree-related accident in Madrid in over a year. Previous incidents include a 23-year-old woman who died in November 2023 after a tree fell on her during Storm Ciaran, and a 38-year-old man who was fatally struck by a 400-kilogram branch in El Retiro Park in 2018.

City officials emphasise that while regular inspections are conducted, unforeseen factors like extreme weather conditions can still lead to such tragic events.



