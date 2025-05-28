British boy, 8, suffers horrific injuries after third-floor Ibiza balcony fall

A BRITISH boy, 8, suffered serious injuries after a balcony fall in Ibiza on Tuesday evening.

The youngster fell from the third floor of the Vibra Bay Aparthotel on Calle Vedranell in San Antonio Bay.

Emergency services were called by eye-witnesses at around 8.20pm.

READ MORE:

EMERGENCY OP AT IBIZA CLINIC

Paramedics were despatched to the scene who discovered the unconscious boy.

An ambulance- accompanied by a Guardia Civil patrol car- rushed him to the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Clinic where neurosurgeons performed an operation.

The clinic said on Wednesday that the extensive injuries included a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma and cerebral edema.

Because there isn’t a pediatric ICU in Ibiza, the youngster was then transferred via helicopter to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca.

His condition has been described as ‘stable’.

It’s the second incident this month involving a young British person on holiday in Ibiza falling from a third floor balcony.

On May 11, an 18-year-old fell from a building on Calle Soledat in San Antonio.

He sustained very serious injuries and was also airlifted to Son Espases.

There has been no update on his condition.

On April 29, an Italian tourist, 19, died after a balcony fall- also in the same municipality.