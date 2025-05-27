Man ‘douses girlfriend in alcohol and tries to set her alight’ in Spain

A HORRIFIC attempt to burn a woman alive has rocked the Spanish holiday hotspot of Fuengirola, Malaga, after a man allegedly drenched his partner in alcohol and tried to torch her.

Emergency services swooped on Calle Colon following blood-curdling screams heard by neighbours. A panicked witness told emergency hotline 112 that a woman had been attacked and possibly scalded with boiling water.

Local police, National Police and medics raced to the flat, where they found a terrified 45-year-old woman, visibly shaken and suffering injuries. She was rushed to the Regional University Hospital in Malaga.

Her partner, who had burns of his own, was immediately arrested at the scene. The victim reportedly told police he had doused her in alcohol during a terrifying row.

READ MORE:

The National Police are now investigating the grim incident. This is just the latest in a sickening series of gender-based violence cases to hit the region in recent months.

In February, tragedy struck Benalmadena when a mother-of-four, identified as 48-year-old Lina, was brutally murdered before her ex torched the home – with their children still inside.

Fire crews rushed to 27 Calle Alamos before dawn after multiple emergency calls reported the blaze. Three children were pulled from the inferno, but it was too late for Lina, whose body showed clear signs of violent death.

Her 42-year-old ex-husband, of Sub-Saharan origin, was found inside with the kids and promptly arrested. One of the children, an 11-year-old boy, was injured and later revealed the horror he’d witnessed to police and neighbours.

And just weeks later in March, a 59-year-old man was arrestedin Malaga city after threatening to kill his partner and burn down the house with her trapped inside.

A concerned neighbour raised the alarm after hearing a fierce row. When police arrived, the woman confirmed her partner had issued terrifying threats – something she said had happened before, but she’d never dared to report him.

These three brutal cases have sent shockwaves through the Costa del Sol community, where gender violence continues to rear its ugly head. Campaigners are calling for tougher action and better protection for victims.