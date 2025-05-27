Renewed calls to discount AP7 toll road in the Costa del Sol – and abolish the hated summer price hike

POLITICAL leaders in Malaga and Cadiz have called on the Spanish government to end ‘investment neglect’ in the ‘booming’ Costa del Sol corridor

The provincial leaders of the Partido Popular (PP) in Malaga and Cadiz have signed a joint manifesto demanding immediate action from Spain’s central government to address what they describe as years of ‘investment neglect’ along the AP-7 toll road.

The agreement, signed in Algeciras on Monday, points to the lack of infrastructure investment along the 200-kilometre stretch of coastline between Nerja and Algeciras.

According to the PP, the Socialist government led by Pedro Sanchez has consistently prioritised other regions for political reasons, leaving this coastal corridor behind despite its strategic importance.

People have complained for years about the high ticket prices on the AP-7

The manifesto follows the recent approval of a non-binding parliamentary proposal in the Transport and Sustainable Mobility Commission of Congress, urging urgent improvements to mobility and infrastructure in the area.

Among their key demands are reduced tolls on the AP-7 motorway between Malaga and Guadiaro, including up to 90% discounts and free same-day returns for regular users.

They also want new motorway access points, the construction of a third lane on heavily congested stretches of the A-7, and the modernisation of outdated junctions that currently act as bottlenecks.

In addition, the party is calling for firm planning and investment in a long-awaited coastal railway line between Nerja and Algeciras to support the region’s rapid population growth.

The PP warns that failure to invest in these essential links not only threatens thousands of jobs but also undermines Andalucia’s position as a major logistics hub in southern Europe.