Spain braces for new tourism boom as holidaymakers shun other destinations over Middle East conflict fears

EUROPE’S biggest tour operator, Tui, says that Spain could be the beneficiary of holiday-makers switching their vacations from the war-torn Middle East.

Companies are reporting tourists cancelling holidays in popular spots like Egypt and Turkey.

A TUI spokesperson told the El Pais newspaper: “In the current context we could observe a greater interest in the short-term for Mediterranean destinations such as Spain, Portugal and Italy.”

TUI CEO, Sebastian Ebel, met with Mallorca hotel owners at a major tourist fair in Germany on Thursday and confirmed that scenario.

A spokesperson for online agency Destinia said: “Cancellation requests are increasing significantly, especially in destinations such as Egypt, Jordan or Dubai.”

“Although in many cases everything continues to operate normally, fear is influencing decisions on travelling there,” he added.

“There is also concern about trips planned for several months time, although at the moment we are advising people to wait.”

The two main destination countries in the region are Egypt and Turkey that directly compete for sunshine breaks with Spain.

A Canary Islands hotel owner told El Pais that he expected a switch to the Canaries in ‘coming weeks’.

Speaking anonymously, he said: “It will not be massive, but there will be German and British tourists who will opt for alternative safer destinations such as the Canary Islands, despite the average price being up three times higher compared to Egypt or Turkey.”

He continued: “It should not be ruled that tourists would stay in their home countries this summer so long as they get good weather.”

A report from the tourism intelligence firm Mabrian surveyed five key markets of travellers, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and the United States.

It confirmed that people will switch from the Middle East to other countries, including Spain.

Mabrian’s Carlos Cendra said: “Things are pointing to a growing inclination to stay closer to home.”

“This trend is particularly evident among German travellers, who prioritise destinations such as Morocco and Greece, along with Italians, whose interest is shifting to Croatia, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Spain.”

“UK travellers are showing a similar pattern, with Malta, Morocco and Montenegro gaining prominence as alternative options,” concluded Cendra.

