FRUSTRATED residents in locations across Andalucia have begun organising night patrols to drive away illegal parking attendants accused of demanding cash and vandalising vehicles when drivers refuse to pay.

More than 100 locals in the El Cerezo area of Sevilla have taken part in the citizen patrols over the past two nights.

Meanwhile a similar issue has been reported in the Carrefour car park of Nueva Andalucia in Almeria, where local homeless people have been demanding money to park in a free car park.

Residents in El Cerezo say the so-called gorrillas regularly approach drivers who park on public streets and demand money in exchange for ‘watching’ their vehicles.

Those who refuse risk returning to find scratched paintwork, smashed mirrors or broken windows, according to neighbours.

En ninguna ciudad he visto tan extendido el mal endémico de los gorrillas como en Sevilla. En El Cerezo han conseguido echarlos gracias a la actuación de un grupo de vecinos. Esta fórmula debería de repetirse en todos los barrios ante la falta de actuación policial y política. https://t.co/DWUlmLpSTp pic.twitter.com/HAJEhe0gGr — Jujo? (@Jujonomi87) March 4, 2026

The patrols were organised through a WhatsApp group after months of growing frustration over what residents describe as extortion and rising insecurity in the area.

On Monday night around 20 neighbours first gathered in the streets, but by the following evening the group had swelled to more than 100 people.

Videos shared on social media show residents moving through the neighbourhood in groups telling the attendants to leave.

Protege tu barrio, ??????

Distrito Macarena (Sevilla): Un grupo de 50 vecinos echan a los gorrillas del barrio. pic.twitter.com/gNwGHwGtdg — Rosa Marcos ?? (@Rosa68386313) March 4, 2026

During one confrontation a shirtless man reportedly returned with a box cutter, forcing local police to intervene before the situation escalated.

Residents claim the problem has worsened recently as roadworks linked to Sevilla’s metro expansion have reduced parking spaces near the busy Virgen Macarena Hospital.

With fewer spots available, drivers are more likely to be approached by illegal attendants asking for cash.

Locals say some hospital visitors pay out of fear that their vehicles could be damaged.

Others say they have already been targeted.

One resident claimed his car had been vandalised twice after refusing to hand over money.

“We call the police every day, but as soon as they leave the parking attendants come back,” another neighbour said.

Beyond the parking dispute, residents also complain about public drinking, litter and antisocial behaviour in the streets where children later play.

