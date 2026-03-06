TWO mild earthquakes were recorded in Spain’s southern coastal region, though no damage or injuries were reported.

Andalucia was rocked by two low-magnitude earthquakes on Thursday.

But before you panic, neither presented any real threat, as both tremors were mild and barely felt by those in the area.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) noted the first seismic event hit just west of Mijas at 1:43pm with a depth of 13km, but resulted in no damage.

Just over an hour later a second tremor occurred off the coast of Malaga in the western Alboran Sea, with a slightly higher magnitude of 1.9mg at 84km below the sea level.

Both quakes were of minimal intensity, going mostly unnoticed by locals.

Experts reassure that such seismic activity is common due to the interaction of tectonic plates, but poses no threat to public safety.

