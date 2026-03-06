6 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Mar, 2026 @ 11:28
·····
1 min read

Costa del Sol struck by two more earthquakes – the first just off the coast from Mijas

by

TWO mild earthquakes were recorded in Spain’s southern coastal region, though no damage or injuries were reported.

Andalucia was rocked by two low-magnitude earthquakes on Thursday.

But before you panic, neither presented any real threat, as both tremors were mild and barely felt by those in the area.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) noted the first seismic event hit just west of Mijas at 1:43pm with a depth of 13km, but resulted in no damage. 

Just over an hour later a second tremor occurred off the coast of Malaga in the western Alboran Sea, with a slightly higher magnitude of 1.9mg at 84km below the sea level. 

Both quakes were of minimal intensity, going mostly unnoticed by locals. 

Experts reassure that such seismic activity is common due to the interaction of tectonic plates, but poses no threat to public safety.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Karissa is a US expat from Florida who joins The Olive Press after moving abroad in 2019 to study international journalism in Stockholm. With over four years of professional writing experience across editorial, travel, legal, and comedy, she’s drawn to stories that matter — and the adventures that come with them. Now based in Nueva Andalucía, she covers Costa del Sol and wider Andalucía region. Reach her at karissa@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Trump has threatened to cut all trade with Spain – but with the US running a trade surplus, who is really set to lose?

Previous Story

Trump has threatened to cut all trade with Spain – but with the US running a trade surplus, who is really set to lose?

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop