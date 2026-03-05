Motorist’s miracle escape after car drops off bridge into path of oncoming tram on Costa Blanca

A COSTA Blanca motorist had a lucky escape when his car went off a bridge and ended up on a rail line- causing just a minor collision with an approaching tram.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in the Montiboli area of Villajoyosa.

Line 1 Tram d’Alacant services between El Campello and Creuta were cancelled until around 3pm.

READ MORE:

ACCIDENT SITE(FGV image)

The car- for reasons unknown- careered off the bridge over the tram line and landed on its side.

The motorist got out of the vehicle and according to Villajoyosa council, did not sustain any injuries.

The accident happened just as a tram was approaching but its driver saw what had happened and managed to bring it to a near standstill, sustaining just a minor collision with the car.

None of the passengers were injured on the tram service.

BRIDGE VIEW

Benidorm Park firefighters removed the crashed car from the line with the tram operator, FGV, cutting electricity to the overhead pylons that power its vehicles.

Plans were put into place for a replacement bus service but the prompt work meant it was not needed.

A safety inspection allowed the all-clear to be declared in mid-afternoon.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.