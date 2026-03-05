5 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Mar, 2026 @ 17:30
··
1 min read

Motorist’s miracle escape after car drops off bridge into path of oncoming tram on Costa Blanca

by
Motorist's miracle escape after car drops off bridge into path of oncoming tram on Costa Blanca

A COSTA Blanca motorist had a lucky escape when his car went off a bridge and ended up on a rail line- causing just a minor collision with an approaching tram.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in the Montiboli area of Villajoyosa.

Line 1 Tram d’Alacant services between El Campello and Creuta were cancelled until around 3pm.

READ MORE:

ACCIDENT SITE(FGV image)

The car- for reasons unknown- careered off the bridge over the tram line and landed on its side.

The motorist got out of the vehicle and according to Villajoyosa council, did not sustain any injuries.

The accident happened just as a tram was approaching but its driver saw what had happened and managed to bring it to a near standstill, sustaining just a minor collision with the car.

None of the passengers were injured on the tram service.

BRIDGE VIEW

Benidorm Park firefighters removed the crashed car from the line with the tram operator, FGV, cutting electricity to the overhead pylons that power its vehicles.

Plans were put into place for a replacement bus service but the prompt work meant it was not needed.

A safety inspection allowed the all-clear to be declared in mid-afternoon.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

evictions e
Previous Story

‘Tsunami of evictions’ looms in Spain as protections for tenants who can’t pay rent are scrapped over squatter fears

evictions e
Previous Story

‘Tsunami of evictions’ looms in Spain as protections for tenants who can’t pay rent are scrapped over squatter fears

Latest from Costa Blanca

Related Articles

Go toTop