A mother and daughter escaped with a few bruises after their car was hit by an Alicante tram on Monday.

The vehicle was struck at around 8.00 pm while crossing the tram line on Calle Baronia de Polop in the north of the city.

The car was dragged along for several metres before the tram stopped.

The two vehicle passengers were treated by paramedics and then taken to Alicante General Hospital.

Nobody on the tram required medical assistance.

Line 2 tram services were restored after the car was removed from the track.

READ MORE: