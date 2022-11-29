2 bedroom Flat for sale in Playa de San Juan - € 225,000

Flat Playa de San Juan, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 225,000

CORNER HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN LA ALBUFERETA It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), a corner living-dining room with fantastic sea views, an integrated kitchen in the living room and a storage room in the basement Totally reformed. The house is located close to all kinds of services, supermarkets, hospital and schools, as well as close to public transport and the highway exit. **** Request more information and visit without commitment. *** Not what you are looking for exactly? do not hesitate to talk to us, we will be happy to help you find your ideal home. CarmenUlloa,… See full property details