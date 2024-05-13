13 May, 2024 @ 15:14
13 May, 2024 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat with pool garage – € 275,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat with pool garage - € 275

Apartment

Finestrat, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 275,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat with pool garage - € 275,000

Welcome to your new home in Finestrat! This amazing property is all about comfort and style, decked out with all the modern conveniences you could want. When you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious layout filled with natural light. With a total of 108 square meters of space, there's plenty of room for both relaxation and entertaining. This place comes fully furnished, oozing with elegance and sophistication. Whether you're chilling out in the living room or cooking up a storm in the kitchen, every corner of this place is designed with your enjoyment in mind. Plus,… See full property details

