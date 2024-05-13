13 May, 2024 @ 15:13
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 May, 2024 @ 13:06
·
1 min read

WATCH: British football star Jude Bellingham shows off his Spanish skills in a post-victory speech alongside his Real Madrid teammates

by
The side were celebrating their La Liga title victory with an open-top bus parade

ENGLAND star Jude Bellingham showed off his language skills by speaking near-perfect Spanish at Real Madrid’s La Liga trophy parade in front of his teammates and thousands of fans.

Bellingham, 20, thanked fans for their support and issued a rallying cry ahead of their Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

The Birmingham-born midfielder, who has enjoyed a spectacular debut season at the Estadio Bernabeu with 22 goals in all competitions, was speaking at a trophy parade in Spain’s capital as the side showed off the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles.

With thousands of supporters chanting ‘Jude! Jude! Jude!’ in the capital’s Plaza de Cibeles, Bellingham picked up the mic and told the fans in Spanish: “Thank you very much for your support and love this season. We have one more big game at Wembley. We are going to win. Hala Madrid!”.

READ MORE: Spain’s racism problem in football is laid bare: British star Jude Bellingham says black players ‘almost get used to being abused’ while playing in the country – following string of recent incidents

The Englishman then proceeded to spread his arms out wide in a celebration with which he has become synonymous as the crowd and his teammates applauded. 

In December last year, Bellingham admitted he was finding learning the language ‘hard’ but promised ‘maximum commitment, guaranteed’ – on the evidence of his near-faultless Spanish, he has stuck to his word.

In a separate interview conducted in Spanish aboard the open-top bus, Bellingham told a reporter he was ‘very happy’, before saying Vinicius Jr, his Real Madrid teammate with whom he was standing, ‘is the best player in the world’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat with pool garage - € 275
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat with pool garage – € 275,000

Next Story

Hayfever warning in Spain: Pollen count will remain high across Andalucia until at least June – as experts issue advice to allergy sufferers

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Skyscraper project in Torrevieja faces being cancelled following a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court

Skyscraper project in Torrevieja faces being cancelled following a ruling by Spain’s Supreme Court

PLANS for two 80-metre-high skyscrapers in Torrevieja’s Acequion beach area
housing

Rental nightmare in Spain: Average tenant spends almost HALF their salary on rent – with HUGE differences between certain provinces

RENTING is fast becoming untenable in some parts of Spain