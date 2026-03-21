ARMED suspects heading to the Costa del Sol with loaded guns and balaclavas have been stopped just hours before a suspected revenge attack on a busy seafront.

Spanish Policía Nacional have stopped a planned ‘settling of scores’ in Fuengirola after arresting three men and seizing several firearms.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 32, were caught at a police checkpoint on the Rey de España promenade after travelling from Granada.

Officers found two pistols and a shotgun, all loaded and ready to fire, along with a bulletproof vest, balaclavas and gloves.

A third loaded firearm was later found hidden next to a planter near the police deployment area.

The operation happened in the early hours in a busy nightlife zone, where officers from the Prevention and Reaction Unit were carrying out routine security checks.

Police became suspicious after identifying the group, who had driven from Granada under unclear circumstances.

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After a detailed search of their vehicle, officers uncovered the weapons and equipment and immediately arrested the three men.

Subsequent investigations by the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade revealed the suspects had allegedly travelled to Fuengirola to confront a third person.

Authorities believe the planned meeting was linked to drug-related matters and could have escalated into a violent revenge attack.

The three men have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and have been placed at the disposal of the courts in Fuengirola.

Police say the intervention forms part of an ongoing security reinforcement plan across the Costa del Sol aimed at preventing serious crime.

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